HOUSTON - The National Hurricane Center's latest update now gives the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico a 70-percent chance of developing into at least a tropical depression by Friday.

The had dropped it to 60 percent Tuesday night.

The system is expected to bring the threat of flooding to already saturated grounds along the Texas coast.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says the Houston area should expect heavy rain with the risk of street flooding late Thursday through early Saturday, especially in our coastal communities.

By late Saturday and early Sunday, the rain is expected to decrease.

Forecasted paths of tropical wave in Gulf of Mexico as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 12, 2018

KHOU 11

If the disturbance becomes a named storm it would be Kirk.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Florence has lost a little bit of its punch and is now a Category 3. It's still a very dangerous storm that is expected to plow into the Carolinas early Saturday.

Issac has been downgraded to a tropical storm and Hurricane Helene is still no threat to land.

A new subtropical storm named Joyce has developed way out in the Atlantic.

