HOUSTON -- While the East Coast braces for Hurricane Florence, We're closely monitoring a disturbance now moving into the Gulf.

KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says the wave now has a 70-percent chance of development over the next five days. It could be a tropical depression or even a tropical storm by Friday, bringing the threat of flooding to already saturated grounds.

"This is the type of system that could produce heavy rains," Paul said. "It's too soon to tell who will get the worst of it, but everyone should be checking for updates frequently as this disturbance moves toward Texas."

Our coastal communities face the biggest threat because they are already saturated. Some Galveston County neighborhoods have already had more than 21 inches of rain this month.

Governor Greg Abbott tweeted Monday evening Texas is "taking steps to prepare" for the tropical system as it approaches the Gulf. Abbott also urged "all Texans" to take precautions for the storm.

Texas is taking steps to prepare for a potential tropical system expected to impact the state. Urging all Texans to take precautions and review their emergency plans to prepare now. https://t.co/ctmJfLEzsW pic.twitter.com/002wLR6mDq — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) September 10, 2018

David Paul says it's too soon to determine the exact path and potential impacts, but the Houston area should expect heavy rainfall to continue, especially Friday into Saturday.

The current atmosphere is not conducive for development in the next 48 hours because of the placement of the Yucatan peninsula and upper-level winds.

However, as the wave drifts into the Gulf of Mexico, the atmosphere will develop into more favorable for development to create a named system.

A developed storm can potentially be very dangerous for an already very soaked Texas coast. Street flooding was reported early Tuesday in both Galveston and Brazoria Counties as downpours moved in from the coast.

