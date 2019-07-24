Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a replacement for the south Texas judge facing sentencing for a federal bribery conviction.

Jaime Tijerina is set to serve on the 13th Court of Appeals until the end of 2020, or until a replacement is elected.

Tijerina replaces Rodolfo "Rudy" Delgado, who is scheduled to be sentenced for bribery, conspiracy and obstruction of justice on Sept. 25.

Tijerina is the judge of the 464th district court in McAllen. He also received his law degree from the Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshal School of Law.

Delgado was elected to the appeals court despite having been indicted a federal grand jury. He was suspended from serving back in January.

Prosecutors said Delgado conspired with an attorney to accept bribes in exchange for favorable judicial consideration on criminal cases pending in his courtroom.

