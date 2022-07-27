Live at 5 p.m. | Gov. Abbott speaks to KHOU 11 about issues in Texas, including Uvalde and monkeypox

You can watch live on KHOU 11 News, KHOU.com, the KHOU 11 app, Roku, Fire TV and YouTube.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will speak with Len Cannon Wednesday live on KHOU 11 News at 5 p.m. on several different topics in Texas, including the Uvalde school shooting, abortion rights and monkeypox.

This interview comes as monkeypox cases continue to climb across Texas and the official judgment on Roe v Wade was released, which sets off the state's "trigger law."

And there are still many questions that Texans have on the issues that led to the Uvalde school shooting.

We will update this page with direct quotes from Abbott minutes after the interview airs on KHOU 11 News.