What to expect from Gov. Abbott's State of the State address | Streaming live on KHOU 11+ at 7 p.m.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver his State of the State address tonight in San Marcos.



This year, there are no lawmakers or media allowed in the room during the governor's address. Instead, it'll be streamed live.

We don't have an agenda for tonight's speech, but it’s expected that he'll address school choice, securing the border and abortion rights.He's also expected to talk about property tax breaks and his most recent comments instructing state agencies to ignore diversity when hiring.

Immediately following the governor's address will be the Democratic response.



We'll be streaming it all here on KHOU.com and on KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV.