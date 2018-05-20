Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide call Sunday for Texans to take part in a moment of silence at 10:00 AM C.T. on Monday, May 21, 2018, to honor the memory of the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting.

"The act of evil that occurred in Santa Fe has deeply touched the core of who we are as Texans," Governor Abbott said. “In the midst of such tragedy, we pray for the victims and those mourning in Santa Fe, while we work to ensure swift and meaningful action to protect our students in schools across our state. I ask all Texans to join in holding a moment of silence tomorrow morning to remember the victims, their families, and first responders of the attack that took place at Santa Fe High School."

A 17-year-old student named Dimitrious Pagourtz opened fire during first period at Santa Fe High School Friday, killing 10 people and wounding 13 more, officials say.

