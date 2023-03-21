Gov. Greg Abbott speaks in Houston to promote school choice bill

Senate Bill 8 would give parents up to $8,000 per student in an education savings account. It's something Abbott said other states are already doing.

Example video title will go here for this video

CYPRESS, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott was in the Houston area on Tuesday night promoting one of his biggest priorities this legislative session: school choice.

Abbott spoke in the gym at Cypress Christian School in front of hundreds of parents. He said he wants to see school choice be available for every student in Texas.

That would mean parents would get money from the state to send their kids to the private school of their choice. Senate Bill 8 would give parents up to $8,000 per student in an education savings account. It's something Abbott said other states are already doing.

"My job is to make sure we get across the finish line a piece of legislation that will return mom and dad to being in charge of their child's education in the great state of Texas," he said.

The idea has been controversial, even in the Republican party. Critics worry that it will leave public schools without enough money to thrive. Abbott's staff declined an interview request on Tuesday night.

Protesters lined the streets outside Abbott's appearance. The bill is set for a committee hearing on Wednesday in Austin.

During the appearance, Abbott didn't mention the TEA takeover of HISD or the community meeting that was taking place at the same time.