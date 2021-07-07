4 things in Gov. Abbott's plan to fix Texas' power grid

The power grid needs to be fixed, and with a letter to the PUC, Gov. Abbott hopes to do just that. Some experts, though, are concerned it’s not specific enough.

HOUSTON — A long summer is ahead, and many Texans are hoping that the state's power grid can handle the pressure.

In hopes of creating a more reliable grid, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a letter to the Public Utility Commission, telling it to take immediate action.

"This is a real problem and this grid has killed people. We need to fix it. It absolutely has to be fixed," KHOU 11 Energy Expert Ed Hirs said.

In the letter, Abbott asks for four things:

To streamline incentives to maintain reliable power sources. Produce adequate power during times of high demand. Develop maintenance schedules for non-renewable producers. Use non-renewable electricity in sufficient amounts.

Experts said the plan sounds good on paper but we’re back to square one. And it comes down to money. Money companies need to fix our aging infrastructure.

"The companies who own these plants, they know what maintenance is required for them. The question they are facing is: Who is going to pay me to do this maintenance?" Hirs said.

So, why is Abbott asking to make the changes now? Some experts said it could be because of the negative publicity he’s received.

"There is a lot of criticism coming. We are having companies saying they will not move to Texas. They don’t see reliable power here," University of Houston's Chief Energy Officer Ramanan Krishnamoorti said.

Hirs and Krishnamoorti said they’re not sure if the plan will fix the problem.

"The challenge is: How do you allow these companies to keep their equipment in the best of conditions so that they don’t have unexpected failures? That is the problem we face," Krishnamoorti said.

"If ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) and the PUC start acting and raising prices that are paid to the generation companies to essentially push on the path to a more reliable grid, then this will fix the problem in the next three to four years. But even if I started today to try and build a natural gas power plant, I would be 18 to 24 months away from putting that into service," Hirs said.

Abbott said he hopes the changes will help regain the public's trust in the state's energy grid.