As a now Category-4 Hurricane Florence barrels towards the east coast, Texas has its eye on a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean that formed Monday.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says the wave now has a 60 percent chance of development over the next five days as it pushes into the northwest Gulf of Mexico. It could be a tropical depression or even a tropical storm by Friday bringing the threat of flooding to our already saturated grounds.

Governor Greg Abbott stated Monday evening via Twitter that Texas is "taking steps to prepare" for the tropical system as it approaches landfall.

Texas is taking steps to prepare for a potential tropical system expected to impact the state. Urging all Texans to take precautions and review their emergency plans to prepare now. https://t.co/ctmJfLEzsW pic.twitter.com/002wLR6mDq — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) September 10, 2018

Abbott also urged "all Texans" to take precautions for the storm.

The current atmosphere is not conducive for development in the next 48 hours because of the placement of the Yucatan peninsula and upper-level winds.

However, as the wave drifts into the Gulf of Mexico, the atmosphere will develop into more favorable for development to create a named system.

A developed storm can potentially be very dangerous for an already very soaked Texas coast.

Craft says it's too soon to determine the exact path and potential impacts, but the Houston area should expect heavy rainfall to continue, especially Friday into Saturday.

