HISD under investigation by TEA after parent accuses teacher of bringing underage son to drag show

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said he's directing the Texas Education Agency to investigate a claim made by a parent at a Houston Independent School District board meeting last week.
The parent claims that an HISD teacher brought his son to a drag show.
"He took him to a drag show when he was underage and it was really bad. It was a really bad experience. He also put him next to this sex offender when he was out there with my son," the parent said at the meeting.
Here's HISD's statement in regard to the matter:
"HISD takes all allegations seriously and will cooperate with the Texas Education Agency."