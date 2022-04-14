Gov. Abbott signs agreement with third Mexican governor regarding border inspections

The agreements with Chihuahua and Coahuila will allow traffic to flow easier at the border points shared with the Mexican states.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Mexican governor of Chihuahua, María Eugenia Campos Galván, signed an agreement Thursday to help ease the commercial traffic and migration at the Texas-Mexico border in El Paso.

The agreement between the two states will allow the Texas Department of Public Safety to return to random vehicle searches at the border instead of the enhanced searches that have led to hours-long traffic at border ports of entry immediately, Abbott said.

However, this only applies to the entry points shared with Chihuahua and Nuevo León, whose governor announced a similar agreement with Texas on April 13. Thorough inspections will continue on vehicles entering from other Mexican states bordering Texas, like Tamaulipas.

To that end, Abbott met with the governor of Coahuila later Thursday to sign a similar agreement. Read the agreement between Abbott and Miguel Angel Riquelme Solis here.

Abbott said he hopes to meet with the Tamaulipas governor as soon as Friday.

"Gov. Campos has begun and will continue enhanced border security enforcement measures on the Mexico side of the border, both at ports of entry as well as along the border to prevent illegal immigration from Chihuahua into the state of Texas," Abbott said.

Galván said the policy calls for improving technology along the border city of Ciudad Juarez with drones, thousands of cameras and more that will allow authorities to track commercial movements from Chihuahua into Texas.

The specific agreement with Galván comes two days after the Chihuahuan governor issued a statement expressing concern over Abbott's new policy and its impact on international trade through Mexico. She called on her other border counterparts to start a dialogue with Texas to address the issue.

"I am a faithful believer in dialogue and mediation; and I am sure that it is possible to promote better actions to strengthen the security of both sides of the border, without affecting the economy of Mexican and American families,” she said in the statement.

Nuevo León Gov. Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda and Abbott announced a similar agreement Wednesday, affecting the Laredo-Colombia bridge. There, truckers have been waiting three or more hours to cross, significantly longer than the average wait time, according to KVUE's sister station KENS.

Abbott announced the enhanced safety inspections just over a week ago along with bussing migrants to the U.S Capitol in response to the Biden administration lifting the Trump-era rule allowing the U.S. to quickly expel migrants and asylum seekers.

The decision has led to protests by truckers at the border and has drawn criticism from many, including the White House and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who said Abbott's "misguided" policy is increasing food prices that are already climbing, worsening supply chain issues and bringing about produce shortages.

"The middle of an inflationary surge and supply chain problems is no time to cause further disruptions," Miller said. "Abbott's inspection protocol is not stopping illegal immigration. It is stopping food getting to grocery store shelves and, in many cases, causing food to rot in trucks. If this policy continues, Texas consumers will be paying two dollars for a lime and five dollars for an avocado until we can no longer find fresh food at all. It is also stopping businesses from exporting into Mexico, our largest trading partner, because of the stoppage of traffic both north and south."

Texas Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke also issued a statement Thursday following the latest agreement with Chihuahua.

“Abbott is the arsonist who torched the Texas economy by shutting down trade with Mexico to score cheap political points. He’s responsible for the inflation it’s caused and the businesses he’s hurt," O'Rourke said. "Now he wants credit for putting out the fire by announcing these ridiculous 'security agreements.' Texans aren’t buying it and we'll never forget the chaos Abbott has caused to our economy and our border communities.”

