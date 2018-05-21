After Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School that killed 10 people, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is hosting a series of roundtable discussions to address making schools safer.

Abbott will host roundtables Tuesday through Thursday this week at the Texas Capitol to bring together lawmakers, law enforcement, past shooting survivors, victims’ families, school administrators and teachers, and advocates both for and against guns.

“I am seeking the best solutions to make our schools more secure and to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said in a statement. “I look forward to hearing from all sides of the debate, and from expert perspectives on these issues.”

Tuesday’s roundtable will feature lawmakers and law enforcement personnel from across the state, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Houston senators John Whitmire, Joan Huffman and Harold Dutton, and Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady.

Details for Wednesday and Thursday’s roundtables haven’t been released.

“We need to do more than just pray for the victims and their families,” Abbott said at a news conference Friday. “It’s time in Texas that we take action to step up and make sure this tragedy is never repeated ever again.”

Abbott and other state leaders, including Patrick and Sen. Ted Cruz, arrived in Santa Fe on Friday after a gunman opened fire inside the school, killing eight students and two teachers. It’s the second mass shooting in Texas in the past six months. A gunman shot and killed 26 people in a rural community church in Sutherland Springs on Nov. 5, 2017.

“Working together, we can ensure a safe learning environment for students and safer communities for all Texans,” Abbot said.

