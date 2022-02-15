“I am going to die,” Isabella Mora said she thought as the flames came closer to their truck. I am going to die and not see tomorrow.”

SAN ANTONIO — The Mora family was traveling through thick smoke.

Flames of a large brush fire were right next to their truck alongside U.S. 281 on the far south side. It was so thick. They couldn’t see. Their mom and dad were up front and four terrified siblings, Ethen, Ryan, Gabriel, and Isabella were in the back seat.

“We just see a big, huge fire blowing up,” Ryan said.

Ryan, who is in 3rd grade and is 9-years-old, recorded intense video on his cell phone showing the mayhem. KENS 5 spoke to the four children hours after they went through the terror.

“Most of the time it was like orange,” 12-year-old, Gabriel said. "I was looking out the windows, and I couldn’t see anything."

“That one time the smoke was coming through the vent, I couldn’t breathe,” Ryan said. "I couldn’t see.”

“I was telling my mom and dad I was really scared," seven-year-old, Ethen said.

The fire's fury could be seen for miles. Several angles from an eyewitness showed how the winds didn’t help.

In a video from KENS 5 Eyewitness Beto Munoz you see the fire spread to a truck in a parking lot. As for the Mora’s those 15 minutes of horror felt like an eternity, they are thankful for their dad getting them out safely.