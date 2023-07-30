Unaccompanied 5-year-old from Honduras trying to reunite with her mom found by DPS troopers

The girl reportedly told DPS troopers that her father stayed behind in Honduras.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A young girl from Honduras was turned over to U.S. Border Patrol after she was found wandering alone, according to authorities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers in Eagle Pass found the unaccompanied 5-year-old.

Three women found the girl in Piedras Negras, Mexico, and crossed her into Texas between ports of entry. DPS said the young girl was trying to reunite with her mother, but an investigation revealed her mother died three days earlier.

The girl reportedly told DPS troopers that her father stayed behind in Honduras. She was then turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

The discovery comes days after the state of Texas launched an investigation into Operation Lone Star over the treatment of migrants at the border. While DPS launched the internal investigation, Texas Democrats said they want a federal investigation and criminal charges.

An internal message from a trooper medic raised concerns about Operation Lone Star's tactics saying, "I believe we have stepped over a line into the inhumane." The trooper also said, "We were given orders to push the people back into the water to go to Mexico."

The medic also mentioned people getting caught and injured in razor wire, including an account of a 19-year-old pregnant woman he found stuck along the border who was having a miscarriage.