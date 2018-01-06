GEORGETOWN, Texas -- Although this school year has come to an end for the Georgetown Independent School District, the Board of Trustees is making it a priority to make their campuses safer before the new school year starts.

GISD approved a contract Thursday to build secured entrances at both East View and Georgetown high schools over the summer.

“We have been working to renovate entrances at all of our campuses to limit how and where visitors can gain access to our schools,” said Scott Stribling, GISD board president. “Securing our high schools this summer accelerates our plan to fortify all campuses. It’s critical that we act now to prepare them for the fall.”

At the new secured entrances, visitors will need to sign in and provide identification before being granted access to the building.

Braun & Butler Construction will be in charge of the $430,000 project this summer and will also build secured entrances at two middle schools and the GHS Annex.

According to GISD, every campus will have secured entrances when the project is complete.

