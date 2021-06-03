Man in custody after chase from Garland to Collin County

Garland police were in pursuit of a person driving a light-colored pickup truck that refused to stop.

A man was taken into custody after a chase Thursday afternoon from Garland to Collin County.

The chase involving the light-colored pick-up truck started on Ave. D in Garland. The truck was on President George W. Bush Turnpike and headed onto northbound U.S. 75 at around 4:05 p.m.

At 4:23 p.m., the truck was headed eastbound onto University Drive/State Highway 380. The truck lost both tires on the driver's side.

The chase ended after the truck slowly parked after going down a driveway. The man was taken into custody at around 4:31 p.m.

It's unclear what started the chase. No other information was shared by police.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assisted Garland police in the chase.