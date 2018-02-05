SEGUIN- JoAnn Novak is an elderly amateur artist who realizes she's a work in progress.

"God is not through with me yet," Novak.

For almost two years, the 86-year-old Seguin woman has been working on a prized project for the San Antonio Police Department. Some might call it a gallery of grief. Others would say it's gallery of greatness.

"All of these men and two young women---they died violently," she said. "That's not how life should be."

In the tranquility of her small apartment, Novak is painting 'End of Watch' portraits for SAPD. 59 officers have fallen in the line of duty, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Novak has painted 55 of the officers. Some of the deceased officers do not have pictures for her to work from as she sits on her couch with an easel resembling a dinner tray. The details of this undertaking can become complicated because some of the photos are in black and white.

"I've got to get their likeness," She said. "That's the only thing I think of."

Part of capturing the officers' likeness comes from getting their eyes right. Novak said once she has the eyes right, the rest is easy.

The mother of six and military widow said what isn't easy is the officers' biographical sketches which ultimately end in tragedy. She has a small file on each officer.

"Yes, I've shed a couple of tears when I heard their story. I can't help it," Novak said. "I'm a mother. And I'm thinking about what it would be like if they were my son."

She admits to talking with the fallen officers as she carefully strokes their likeness into a presentable image. The images were so real it took SAPD by surprise.

"When I saw the first portrait she made, I was blown away," Officer Doug Greene said.

Greene helped coordinate Novak's work on the 'End of Watch' portraits to SAPD. She's doing the work at no cost. Framing for the collection is being done at Benavides Picture Framing. The bill is being taken care of by the 100 Club. Ace Mart is picking up the tab for the special plaques.

The collection will be presented during the San Antonio Police Department's annual memorial tribute to fallen officers.

"When you unwrap these and look at them it's almost like she had brought them back to life again," Greene said.

Officers killed in the line of duty at SAPD go back as far as 1857. The latest addition to the collection is Officer Miguel Moreno III. He was killed in a shootout in June 2017.

Greene said the portraits have been healing to his department. He believes they are a call to service as well. "That officer served their community and the best way to honor that officer is to serve people yourself," he said.

Novak said she'll continue serve SAPD on the canvas boards at her apartment. She started offering her services as a sketch artist until computers took over that job.

The elderly artist was a stay-at-home mother who never got a true chance to use what she learned at the San Antonio Art Institute as a teenager. The same gift she finally got a chance to practice in Colorado Springs as a military wife.

"I always admired Norman Rockwell but it didn't take me long to realize Norman Rockwell I wasn't," She said.

Novak is an artist who wants to be remembered for recreating the images of those who served and protected San Antonio beyond the call of duty.

© 2018 KENS