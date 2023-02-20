Kip Lewis, 17, was a junior at Elysian Fields High School. EFISD said all schools will be closed when the teen's funeral is held Thursday.

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas — Funeral services for an East Texas teenager who was shot and killed during a Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport will be held Thursday morning.

According to KTBS, Kip Lewis, 17, of Marshall, was shot around 5:45 p.m., near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during a parade Saturday. KTBS reported Lewis died the same day at a Shreveport-area hospital.

Lewis was a junior student at Elysian Fields High School. The school district announced the funeral will be this Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Elysian Fields High School auditorium.

EFISD said all campuses will be closed for the day Thursday to allow any students and staff to attend the services.



"Please join with us as we continue to keep the Lewis family in our thoughts and prayers. Thank you," Elysian Fields said in a statement.

In an earlier statement about Lewis, Elysian Fields ISD said the community is heartbroken over his passing.