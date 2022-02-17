In early November 2021, Jenna Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison after pleading guilty to a Class B misdemeanor.

DALLAS — Editor's note: Above video aired in November 2021, after Jenna Ryan was sentenced.

Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan has been released from prison after serving a sentence for her role in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons Thursday.

Ryan became one of the most high-profile cases in the country due to her viral social media posts, including her tweet that stated “Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong.”

In early November 2021, Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison after pleading guilty to a Class B misdemeanor for parading, demonstrating or picketing within a Capitol building. She was also ordered to pay $500 restitution and an $1,000 fine.

Her punishment at the time of her sentencing was stricter than most who had also plead guilty to the same misdemeanor.

Ryan hoped for a pardon from former President Donald Trump ahead of her sentencing, and after not receiving it, said she doesn’t know if she would vote for him again.

After beginning her sentence in December, officials said Ryan was released Wednesday, Feb. 17.

When WFAA interviewed her in mid-November, Ryan said she would do her time for a crime that she still believed wasn’t wrong.

“I’ll do my time and move on with my life,” she said. “But I just think like remorse, I think that’s a thought crime.”

Ryan flew on a private plane with friends to the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on Jan. 6. Two of the people she was with, Jason Hyland and Katherine Schwab, have also been charged for Jan. 6 crimes.

After the rally that day, Ryan went back to her hotel with the group, but while watching the news, she decided to go back to the Capitol. She posted a video saying, “We're gonna [sic] go down and storm the Capitol. They’re down there right now and that's why we came, and so that's what we are going to do. So, wish me luck.”

The Dallas FBI field office has arrested over 30 people so far for Jan. 6 crimes, which is the highest total of any field office in the country.