DALLAS -- Ask any parent of a child and the high moments are hard to forget. Sadly the same goes for the lowest moments and that's where Thomas and Ami Davis of Frisco find themselves.

It has been more than seven months since their daughter Ellie died. "She was about 45 minutes shy of 3 months," said Thomas Davis.

Ellie died while at daycare of SUIDS, Sudden Unexplained Infant Death. The autopsy reads possible "Positional Asphyxia." WFAA is not naming the licensed in-home daycare because no criminal charges have been brought against the now-defunct daycare business.

"She was left unattended, awake, and on the floor. The caregivers knew that she could roll," said Ellie's mother, Ami. The Davis' tell WFAA the caregiver was in another room for 15-20 minutes. The family believes that is a crime.

"The lead detective told us this could have happened at our house under our care and you just don't say that to someone who lost their kid," said Thomas.

The Collin County DA's office does not comment on cases or possible cases. There are no criminal cases against the people who cared for Ellie and any avenues for civil action have been exhausted.

Thomas and Ami showed WFAA an extensive collection of public documents detailing their daughter's death. They are desperately searching for answers and hoping to find justice. The family had only been taking Ellie to the daycare for roughly 3 weeks but their oldest daughter had been going for awhile.

"There's not a day that we don't talk about her or miss her every second," cried Ami.

The Davis' say McKinney Police and DFPS, Department of Family and Protective Services, have treated this as an accident. Thomas and Ami Davis do not like that word "accident."

WFAA reached out to McKinney Police late Wednesday and spokesperson assured a response may come after the holidays. As for DFPS, the daycare is no longer listed as a licensed group with the State Department of Family and Protective Services. "Unfortunately we were trusting the system that these people would help us but everything has failed so far," said Thomas.

They're sharing their story so other parents know what can happen at a licensed in-home daycare. Ellie's room in the room has not changed much. There is no returning to normal. But in these moments her room may serve as a reminder to keep fighting for what the couple perceives is an injustice.

© 2018 WFAA