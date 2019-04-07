HOUSTON — A Houston-area man died Tuesday while hiking the Marufo Vega Trail in Big Bend National Park.

According to the National Park Service, 54-year-old Richard Merrill of Friendswood, was located after rangers found a note on his vehicle.

Rangers had stopped to investigate the vehicle parked at the Marufo Vega Trailhead when they found that note stating that Merrill had intended to hike from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The note asked the park to be notified if Merrill hadn't returned by 2 p.m.

Since temperatures for the day reached dangerously high temperatures and humidity, park rangers reportedly began searching for Merrill when conditions were safer.

In the evening of July 2 crews found Merrill's body a quarter mile off the trail.

Due to the rugged terrain and heat, the park rangers began the effort to recover Merrill's body early July 3.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and would like to extend our sincere condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Merrill,” said Superintendent Bob Krumenaker. “The environment of Big Bend in the summer is, sadly, unforgiving."

The park's website describes the trail as a 14-mile round-trip loop with amazing views but also dangerous conditions:

"Hikers must be duly prepared for the challenges of this trail. The route is poorly defined in places and sometimes overgrown with low desert vegetation. Temperatures may well exceed 110°F during spring and summer. You will find NO shade and NO water along this trail—and river water is not potable. This combination of factors make this trail potentially deadly during the late spring and summer. Tell someone your plans before heading out. Always wear a hat, and clothing to protect against the sun's radiant heat, take along plenty of water (1 gallon per person/day) and salty snacks, and start early when temperatures are cooler. "

The park is reminding visitors that summer hiking can be dangerous due to the heat and hiking in the early hours is recommended.

"We urge all hikers to be sure they are prepared for the summer desert conditions so they are able to return home and safely visit Big Bend again," saod Krumenaker. "I would also like to extend my thanks to the hard work of the search and rescue team under these extreme conditions, as well as to our Border Patrol partners for their assistance.”

Kirsten Geddes at KWES in Odessa contributed to this story

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM