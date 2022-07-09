Fourth Hays CISD student confirmed to have died from fentanyl overdose, school district says

The 15-year-old student died in July. An autopsy revealed fentanyl was the cause.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hays CISD confirmed Wednesday that another student died from a fentanyl overdose. A total of four students have now died from fentanyl or suspected fentanyl overdoses over the summer, the school district said Wednesday.

In a letter to parents, Hays CISD said an autopsy determined that fentanyl was the cause of death for a 15-year-old student who died in July.

Hays CISD said it has also had two additional fentanyl poisonings in the past week that required the use of Narcan. One suspected incident happened on campus and the other was at a student's home.

Another 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds from both Lehman and Johnson High Schools died over the summer. In late July and early Austin, the two 17-year-olds died in separate incidents at their homes in Kyle. They would have been seniors in high school this year.

In late August, a 15-year-old student died from a suspected overdose in San Marcos. The student was a sophomore.

Hays CISD said that every one of its high schools has been affected by either a suspected fentanyl death or serious overdose requiring Narcan. Some of the middle schools have seen students affected as well.

In a briefing following the three deaths, the district said it was working with police and medics to prevent more of these tragedies.

The latest letter to parents indicated that Hays CISD would publish its first fentanyl education and impact videos on Thursday via social media. That video will be played for middle and high school students in class on Friday.

