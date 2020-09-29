The four children were diagnosed with coronavirus and may now have a disease that causes body parts to become inflamed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four children were diagnosed with COVID-19 and Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez says they may now have a disease related to the virus.

Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children is a condition that causes body parts to become inflamed. According to Rodrigues body parts such as the lungs, kidneys, heart, brain, skin eyes or gastrointestinal organs can become inflamed.

According to the CDC the condition is a rare but severe condition.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, vomiting, neck pain, rashes on palms and feet, bloodshot eyes, feeling tired, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The ages of the four children affected range from nine months old to 17 years old.

There are 29 cases of the disease in Texas. Of the 29 cases, 14 cases are pending. According to Rodriguez the 29 cases do not include the four cases in Nueces County because they are still under investigation.