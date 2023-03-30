The men were dressed in black when they held up the armored vehicle outside the San Antonio fast-food restaurant.

SAN ANTONIO — Four men with guns robbed an armored vehicle that had gone through the drive-thru of a Whataburger, San Antonio Police said.

Police responded to the 300 block of Roland Avenue, on the southeast side of town, around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police say four men dressed in all black who were armed came up to the armored vehicle. The men took off with some money, though the amount is not known.

They took off from the scene in a dark-colored Dodge heading west on I-10 towards downtown, police said.

Crews are working to obtain surveillance video in the area. Police are still investigating.

