The Tarrant County Human Trafficking Task Force found the 16-year-old in a Fort Worth motel after receiving a tip that she was in commercial sex ads online.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Law enforcement have arrested a man and charged him with trafficking a 16-year-old girl, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said that earlier this month its human trafficking task force got a tip that a 16-year-old runaway was posting commercial sex ads online. The task force found that the ads were being posted from a motel in west Fort Worth.

After finding the ads online, the task force – posing as decoys – reached out to the person posting the ad in an attempt to rescue the teenage girl. Undercover deputies went to the motel in west Fort Worth and saw an adult man, identified as Brandon Williams, leaving the room where the meeting was supposed to happen.

The victim answered the door and the undercover deputies immediately recognized the girl as the one posted in the sex ads online, the sheriff's office said.