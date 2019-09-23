A former NBA and Texas Tech basketball player was shot and killed early Monday morning in Old East Dallas.

A passerby found Andre Emmett, 37, wounded on North Prairie Avenue and called police around 2:30 a.m., Dallas police say.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

According to police, witnesses told investigators that Emmett was sitting in his car outside a residence in the 1800 block of North Prairie Avenue when two men approached his vehicle.

An argument ensued and one of the men pulled out a gun. Emmett was shot as he ran from the men, police said.

Witnesses told police the two men fled the scene in a white Chrysler 300.

Emmett was born on Aug. 27, 1982 in Dallas and went on to play basketball at Carter High School.

From 2000 to 2004, he attended Texas Tech University, where he played basketball with Bob Knight as his coach for three of four seasons. He remains the university's second all-time scorer and was named All-American his senior year.

In 2004, he was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics as a 35th overall pick in the NBA draft. He was later traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and went on to play for the New Jersey Nets.

He also played for several NBA developmental league teams, including in 2006 with the Dallas Mavericks for the Las Vegas Summer League.

In 2018, Emmett was the second overall pick in the 2018 BIG3 league, a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by rapper and actor Ice Cube. He was entering his second season with the league when he was killed.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Det. Sayers at 214-671-3647.

Editor's note: An Associated Press photo previously used in this story misidentified another player as Andre Emmett.

