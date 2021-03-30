Officers found two loaded AK-47 rifles, five loaded handguns and a bag of loose of ammunition in his truck.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A former Lamar University employee with two loaded assault rifles and five handguns in his truck was arrested on the campus Monday night on weapons and driving while intoxicated charges.

Mark Edward Smith, 63, who is accused of driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a firearm and resisting arrest, was arrested by Lamar University Police officers and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility Monday night according to a news release from Lamar University.

At about 9:14 p.m. a Lamar officer noticed a man, who turned out to be Smith, following her around campus in a white pick-up truck the release said.

She called for backup and another she and another female officer stopped and spoke to Smith in the T-9 parking lot at Iowa Ave and Rolfe Christopher Dr., he appeared to be intoxicated, was "highly agitated" and told the officers to shoot him according to the release.

The officers were able to subdue and arrest Smith before taking him to the hospital for a medical check and then to jail.

When officers searched the truck they found that Smith had two loaded AK-47 rifles, five loaded handguns and a bag of loose of ammunition "within his immediate reach."

Jefferson County jail records show that Smith is being held on a total of $4,400 bond on four charges including driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, failure to identify, resisting arrest.

Smith was an employee from 2015 until last week a Lamar spokesperson told 12News on Tuesday.

A criminal trespass warning has been filed against Smith for all of Lamar University's property and students and staff have been warned to contact police if they see him on campus.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.