SAN ANTONIO -- We met young Jeremiah Hendricks Fraga-Guerra a few days ago. Not even a teenager yet, he’s already thinking big.

He’s witnessed firsthand children in the CPS system moving from home to home with little self-respect.

He and his siblings have been adopted into a forever home, and now this mission is very personal to him.

“I knew that my big brother was a good parent,” Jeremiah said. “So I went to him and told him about my idea.”

“We’re trying to reach every CPS office in the state of Texas we can,” Jeremiah’s brother, Eric, said.

That’s what Jeremiah’s Journey non-profit wants to do.

“One evening, he was like, ‘mom, I have a vision,’” Mary Lou Fraga-Guerra said. “So we started talking about it. He told me he wanted to help children. He said, ‘mom, let’s do a backpack,’ and I said okay. So that’s how he started his little journey.”

The backpack and the items in them represent Jeremiah’s own journey and that of his three younger brothers, the inspiration for this project.

“The way I saw my big brothers put their belongings in a trash bag, it just didn’t feel right,” Jeremiah said.

“He wants a chance for all these kids to have wonderful parents like me, my mother, what he’s been around. He came to me and I said, ‘I will make this happen,’” Eric said.

If you have a foster or adoption story you would like to share, send an email to ForeverFamily@KENS5.com.

