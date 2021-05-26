Watch: Multiple gunshots heard as man accused of shooting 3 N. Texas officers is arrested

Two of the officers were taken to a local hospital, and the third officer was injured but cleared by medics on the scene.

A man accused of shooting three Flower Mound police officers has been taken into custody after a standoff that lasted for hours, officials tweeted Thursday morning.

Flower Mound officials said although the standoff is over, a police presence will remain in the area throughout the morning.

The three officers who were shot and injured Wednesday night were called to conduct a welfare check, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call involving a possibly suicidal person around 7 p.m. at a home in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive, according to the Flower Mound Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to make contact with a man, who was the sole occupant of the home.

Around 8:05 p.m., police said the man started shooting at law enforcement, striking three Flower Mound officers.

Police told WFAA that one of the shots went through the ballistic glass of a shield an officer was holding, and another grazed an officer in the neck.

Another grazed an officer in the neck.

Two of the officers were taken to a local hospital, and the third officer was injured but cleared by medics on the scene, the Flower Mound Police Department said.

Officers did return fire but have not made contact with the suspect since the initial exchange of gunfire, police said.

Around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Flower Mound police said the two officers who were hospitalized were medically cleared and released.

"It's overwhelming at the moment that our guys are OK. When you look at the amount of gunfire that was exchanged, where those officers were hit, an inch to the right, an inch to the left, higher and the situation is totally different," said Flower Mound Police Sgt. Jason Rachal.

Police told WFAA that the suspect in the case had previously given his guns to the Flower Mound Police Department after an incident, but the guns were returned to the suspect earlier this month.

Around 1 a.m. police said the suspect came out of the home and shouted at law enforcement, but went back inside.

Police say the man has come out of his front door and shouted a couple times, but the standoff is still going on.



Flower Mound PD has gotten help from FBI, Texas Rangers, Lewisville PD and many others

A series of shots were heard around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after officers threw tear gas into the home. WFAA crews at the scene believe the shots could have been fire being returned from the man inside the house.

Several agencies including the FBI, US Marshals, and the Texas Rangers, surrounded the home for several hours as officers tried to negotiate with the man.

Around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Flower Mound police tweeted that the man had been taken into custody. His name has not been released to the public at this time.

Law enforcement is expected to remain on the scene as the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

UPDATE (5:45 a.m.): The subject is in custody. As officers continue their investigation, a police presence will remain in the area for some time this morning.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else.