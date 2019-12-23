AUSTIN, Texas — The first case of measles in Travis County since 1999 was confirmed on Sunday.

According to Austin Public Health (APH), a person residing in Travis County has been diagnosed with measles.

It is working with health departments in Central Texas to notify people who were at specific locations during specified time frames.

Local, state and federal health officials will inform anyone who may have been exposed through closer contact, APH said.

Dates and locations for potential exposure sites associated with the confirmed case of measles could change.

Dec. 14 (evening):

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 6301 W. Parmer Ln.

Dec. 14 - 16:

H-E-B, 6001 W. Parmer Ln.

December 15:

Saam Thai, 6301 W. Parmer Ln.

December 15 - 16

Mandola’s Italian, 4700 W. Guadalupe St.

December 16 (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.):

Target, 10107 Research Blvd.

Marco’s Pizza, 11011 Research Blvd.

December 17 (Noon – 4 p.m.):

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, 3600 Presidential Blvd. United Airlines, gate 29 area



Measles can be spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Around one in four people with the measles will be hospitalized.

"Measles is an acute, highly contagious viral disease. A small number of cases are capable of quickly producing epidemics," said Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority and medical director for Austin Public Health. "The best way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases is by immunization."

Anyone who has had two MMR vaccinations will be protected. But anyone with one or no MMR vaccinations are at risk of infection.

More information can be found on the City of Austin’s website.

