Texas French Bread bakery building a total loss, Austin fire crews say

No one was injured in the fire, but crews say the building is a total loss.

AUSTIN, Texas — A beloved bakery near the University of Texas at Austin campus is a total loss after a fire ripped through the business Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. Monday at the Texas French Bread bakery on Rio Grande Street, just down the road from the West Campus neighborhood and North Lamar Boulevard. When firefighters arrived, they say flames were coming from the roof of the bakery.

Firefighters fought the fire from the inside for about an hour, but the building then became unsafe and they had to work to extinguish the fire from outside. The roof ended up collapsing.

No one was injured in the fire, but the building is an iconic one in Central Austin. Fire crews say it is a total loss.

As of Tuesday at 6 a.m., the fire is almost out but crews are still monitoring hot spots and smoldering because there are so many layers due to the roof collapse.

#Update:



After 7 hours fighting the fire at Texas French Bread, @austinfiredept crews tell me the fire is almost out.



They’re now monitoring hot spots & smoldering, which takes time due to the roof collapsing & there being multiple layers that could still be burning.@KVUE pic.twitter.com/Cw9j9ggGtI — Conner Board (@ConnerBoard) January 25, 2022

Local residents are struggling to comprehend the damage. Many people have already been sharing on social media what the building and the bakery meant to them. Some people were even showing up Tuesday morning to see the damage for themselves.

Texas French Bread is celebrating 40 years of business this year. Before the building was a bakery, it was the famous Rome Inn, a music venue in the 1970s where artists like Stevie Ray Vaughan and Lou Ann Barton played.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, but fire crews believe much of it seemed to be in the roof and ceiling area. Crews said because of the extensive damage, it may be difficult to find the fire's exact origin. Arson investigators have been brought in to look at all potential causes.

PHOTOS: Fire at Texas French Bread Bakery 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13