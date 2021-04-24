'I was at the right place at the right time' | 72-year-old woman recounts rescuing neighbor from burning home

Patricia Hall didn't think twice before running into flames and smoke to save her sleeping neighbor.

SAN ANTONIO — Age is no matter to some when a life is at stake.

That was the case for 72-year-old San Antonian Patricia Hall, who rushed into a burning east-side home this week to save her neighbor as he was sleeping while flames roared around him.

Patricia Hill said her neighbor was asleep inside his burning home on the city's east side. She ran for dear life across the street.

"Help! Somebody Help!" she said. "And there was a screen here, and I pulled that off. I don't know how I pulled the door off."

Hill didn't think twice when the fire broke out Wednesday on Lamar Street. She said she busted through the doors of his home and woke up him.

"He was hitting the stove with his hands," she said. "His hair kind of caught fire. I grabbed him again. I pulled him all way out...and again he slipped away from me. I got back in again."

She said her 70-year-old neighbor went back inside the home. Hill said the smoke was overbearing, and she had to catch her breath. At one point, she thought the fire was going to get worse.

"It might blow up," she said.

Hill said her neighbor finally came out. She said her daughter and another person grabbed him as he watched everything he owned go up in flames.

"He didn't have anything in his eyes," she said. "It was just like he was scared to death. He didn't know what to do."

Hill said it was worth risking her own life to save another.

"I was at the right place at the right time," Hill said. "And God led me to do what I did for another human being."