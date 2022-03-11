Reverse Alert: Fire reported at Valero East Plant, no threat to community

A Reverse Alert, sent around 7:10 a.m., said units are responding to a "localized fire at the Valero East Plant."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several viewers called and messaged the newsroom Thursday morning saying they felt some sort of explosion near refinery row around 6 a.m.. Video, sent in by viewer Justin Patlan, shows heavy flames in the area.

The alert said there is no threat to the community and no off-site impacts at this time.