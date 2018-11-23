AUSTIN — A state legislator has filed a new request to remove a Children of the Confederacy plaque from the Texas Capitol in Austin.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion Wednesday stating the decision to remove or relocate monuments or memorials, such as a Children of the Confederacy plaque, is at the discretion of the legislature, State Preservation Board or the Texas Historical Commission.

Because of that opinion, State Representative Eric Johnson (D-Dallas) sent an updated request to Texas State Preservation Board Executive Director Rod Welsh Wednesday asking that the confederate plaque be removed because of its factual errors.

Letter 11.21.18 (002) by kvuenews on Scribd

In August 2017, Johnson sent a letter requesting the Texas State Preservation Board to strip the "Children of the Confederacy Creed" from the capitol's wall. He said the plaque, which was put in place in 1959, has no rightful place in the hallways of the most powerful house in the state.

The Children of the Confederacy said they are honoring the soldiers who fought and "pledge to preserve the pure ideals ... to teach and study the truths of history," saying the war between the states was not a rebellion or "cause to sustain slavery."

Johnson says that's just not true.

In September 2017, Texas House Speaker Joe Straus agreed and called for the State Preservation Board to remove the plaque.

“The plaque says that the Civil War was not an act of rebellion and was not primarily about slavery. This is not accurate, and Texans are not well-served by incorrect information about our history,” Straus said.

RELATED:

Representative requests ‘Confederate Creed' plaque be removed from Texas Capitol

Speaker Straus calls for removal of 'Children of the Confederacy Creed' plaque

State Rep. calls to remove plaque honoring confederacy at capitol

© 2018 KVUE-TV