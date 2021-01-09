Federal lawsuit challenging Texas SB1 voting bill filed by groups representing Latino, Black voters

Opponents of the law that restricts when and where Texans can cast their ballots have called it a blatant attempt to make it more difficult for minorities to vote.

HOUSTON — Organizations representing Latino and Black Texans have filed a federal lawsuit on their behalf challenging the GOP elections bill, Senate Bill 1.

SB1 or the "Election Integrity Protection Act of 2021,” was passed during the second special session after delays by House Democrats who broke quorum to stop the vote.

The 76-page law that will take effect just before next year’s primaries outlaws drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting and tightens voting-by mail rules. Harris County used all three initiatives during the 2020 election and saw record turnout among minorities.

SB1 also increases protections for partisan poll watchers and adds new ID requirements for voting by mail.

In an excerpt from the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim:

“Plaintiffs bring this action to challenge Senate Bill 1 (“SB1”), a new law that (among other things) restricts voter assistance; enables partisan poll watchers to intimidate voters and poll workers; and threatens to criminalize community-based voter engagement activities and election administration conduct that are otherwise protected by the United States Constitution, federal election law and the Texas Election Code. “

The bill also grants partisan poll watchers "free movement" at polling places, except for at a voting station when a voter is filling out their ballot. It would also be a criminal offense to obstruct a poll watcher's view or distance them in a way that would make observation impossible.