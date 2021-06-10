Officials with several law enforcement agencies - including the FBI Dallas office, Dallas Police, the DEA and the ATF - made the announcement, Thursday.

DALLAS — Nearly two dozen people have been arrested after a significant, early-morning raid near Fair Park in Dallas.

Sources close to the investigation told WFAA that the raid at several apartment complexes just down the street from the state fairgrounds was connected to gang activity, including drug sales and murders. Federal authorities said it's one of the most violent areas in the Metroplex, and Dallas Police said the area makes up 10% of all violent crime across the city.

Authorities said they've seen an increase in violence over the last two years. Crime statistics showed that in 2018, there were 315 aggravated assaults. That number increased to 367 in 2019. In 2020, it jumped to 485.

So, in 2019, authorities launched an operation that included an FBI taskforce called "Safer Streets," in which investigators concentrated on hot spots of crime.

Officials with several law enforcement agencies - including the FBI Dallas office; the Dallas Police Department; the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Fire - spoke at 2 p.m. to discuss the operation.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah, DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo Chávez, and ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Boshek II were all present during the briefing at the FBI Dallas Headquarters.

Shah said they decided to move in now, because they feared the violence would only get worse in the summer months.

"Dallas is bracing for sure and we watch with alarm as summer will spike in the summer," he said. "But the chaos of the pandemic has made everything even more volatile."

Chief Garcia said law enforcement is hopeful what happened today will help bring down violent crime.

"The message today for the residents is simple: DPD is not alone in keeping community safe, DPD is not alone in weeding out the criminal element and DPD is not along in seeding the community with hope,” he said.

Despite the arrests made Thursday, authorities are still looking for dozens of other suspects, including others from across the state.