'Faucet of unimaginable pain': Astroworld victim's family declines Travis Scott's funeral cost offer

DALLAS — The family of Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old Dallas boy who died at the Astroworld festival in Houston this month, declined to accept Travis Scott's offer to cover his funeral expenses.

The attorney for Blount's family penned a heartbreaking letter, obtained by Rolling Stone, to Scott's lawyers, calling Blount's death "a faucet of unimaginable that has no off handle."

"I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse," Blount family lawyer Bob Hilliard wrote, according to the Rolling Stone report. "His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy."

Blount, the youngest victim of the Astroworld tragedy, was laid to rest on Nov. 23 in a funeral at Inspiring Body of Christ Church in Dallas. Blount went to Astroworld with his father to see Scott, their favorite rapper, but the father and son got caught in the crowd surge, which led to 10 deaths and numerous injuries.

Blount's father passed out during the surge, but survived. Blount was trampled and died after several days in a coma.

“To lose a child in the manner Treston lost Ezra compounds the pain,” Hilliard wrote in the letter, according to Rolling Stone. “As a parent, Treston cannot help but agonize over the terrible idea that Ezra’s last minutes were filled with terror, suffering, suffocation and worst of all surrounded by strangers, his dad unconscious underneath the uncontrolled crowd.”

More than 200 people attended Blount's funeral, including Ezra's family, friends and classmates.

“Y'all are united in your love for Ezra,” Rush said.

Family wore red shirts with Blount's picture and the words ”Forever In Our Hearts.” The family tells WFAA that red was his favorite color.

Family described Blount as full of energy and love, who was an outgoing performer who loves to sing and dance.