DENTON, Texas – A 24-year-old father was taken into custody for allegedly punching his 7-week-old baby.



According to Denton police, Emilio Morales admitted to punching the child several times in the head.



On Sunday, officers were called to a residence in the 2900 block of Desert Drive at about 7 a.m. When paramedics arrived at the scene, the child was found dead. Detectives noticed the child had bruises and cuts. A physician said the baby had multiple skull fractures, which was also confirmed in the autopsy report.

Morales faces a charge of injury to a child.

