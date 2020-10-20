The wreck happened just before 6 a.m. in foggy conditions on Tuesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One person has been killed and four injured following a wreck early Tuesday along westbound Interstate 10 just east of Vidor.

The fatal wreck has shut both the east and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Doty Road and all traffic is being diverted onto the service roads according to The Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of a Dodge 3/4-ton pickup truck towing a car hauler with three vehicles told troopers he was headed west on Interstate 10 and had pulled over due to mechanical problems but was partially in the left traffic lane around 5:50 a.m. according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

After the driver of the Dodge pickup had gotten out of his truck to work on a mechanical issue on the trailer a westbound Chevrolet pickup struck the trailer the release said.

A passenger in the front of the Chevrolet pickup was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Rodney Price.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital with serious injuries according to the release.

Two other passengers and the driver of the Chevrolet pickup were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

As Troopers continue to investigate the wreck both east and westbound traffic has been diverted to the service roads.

From a Texas Department of Public Safety News Release...

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.