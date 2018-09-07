AUSTIN -- On a rainy Saturday morning, Elizabeth Harris and her daughter, Rosalynn Schultz, huddled underneath a white tent on Rundberg Lane.

Harris and Schultz arrived in Austin to remember an anniversary they wish they didn't have to: the disappearance of Roxanne Paltauf. Paltauf is Schultz's older sister and Harris' daughter.

"We're here to bring out awareness about my daughter Roxanne that she's been missing 12 years," Harris said. "We're out here every year just to remember her and to keep her memory alive, that we're still searching for her and we're still wanting the public's help to help us find her."

Paltauf was last seen alive in 2006, when she was 18-years old, with her boyfriend near the Budget Inn on Rundberg Lane in North Austin.

Others in the tent were there to assist the family raise awareness using flyers they planned to hand out once it stopped raining.

Preparing for this day wasn't easy.

"Even leading up to today, they're stressful, cause I know it has to be done," said Schultz. "What else are we going to do? We can't just sit by and not look for Roxanne. She's missing. It's stressful."

The family is urging anyone with any information regarding Paltauf's disappearance to contact police at 512-472-8477.

