'Quit being a coward': Orange double homicide victims' family pleas for murder suspect to confess

ORANGE, Texas — The family of a young couple killed in a double homicide this weekend in Orange is remembering them.

Someone shot and killed 18-year-old Aaliyah Grandigo and 23-year-old Thalamus Livings early Saturday morning. Officers reported to the 2300 block of Coronado Place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 and found two people inside a home with gunshot wounds.

Orange Police do not know why, but they said they are closing in on a person of interest in the case.

There are many missing details surrounding the couple's death, but one thing that cannot be disputed is that they were deeply loved. Now, two families are left searching for answers.

The crime scene is the moment where reality turned into a nightmare.

"This is completely unacceptable and should not have never ever happened," family friend Kenzie Stevison said.

Loved ones are left trying to come to terms with life without Thalamus Livings and Aaliyah Grandigo.

"I'm first hand seeing the results of what these people did, what this man did, what these people involved — I'm seeing how hurt and broken they are," she said.

Stevison said whoever the suspect is should turn themselves in.

"Quit being a coward you already did this, you're not doing anyone any favors," she said. "You're bringing everyone down with you. These families deserve justice and they deserve for you to be locked up."

Even at just 18-years-old, Stevison said she believes Grandigo was able to touch a number of lives, which makes the loss so painful.

"She was the most chilliest, calmest, sweetest person and didn't bother anybody," she said. "She definitely did not deserve this. I only met TJ once and when I did, he was very respectable (and) kind."

As loved ones seek answers to their questions, they are calling on the community to come forward with any information that could lead to closure.

"They're already dealing with this unfortunate loss that should have never happened, so the least that people can do is help them get through this and get them the justice that they need," she said.

The latest update from police is that the person of interest is not from Orange County.