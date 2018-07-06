JASPER, Texas -- Thursday, June 7, is the 20 year anniversary of the dragging death of James Byrd Jr.

He was chained to the back of a pick-up truck then dragged to his death by three white men.

Byrd’s sister Betty Boatner said reading the bible helped get her through the pain of losing her brother.

“Trust in the lord with all your heart and lean not into our own understanding,” said Boatner.

“It was devastating I couldn’t believe that this would happen, words cannot express how we felt at that time,” said Boatner.

Boatner was very close to her brother who would come over to her house several times a week.

“He loved to sing, he would play the trumpet like nobody’s business he was just being James Byrd Jr,” said Boatner.

She said the hardest part is knowing he was in pain during the last few moments of his life.

Byrd was chained to the back of a pick-up truck then dragged down Huff Creek road by three white men.

The three men were John King, Russell Brewer and Shawn Berry and they were all convicted for the capital murder of James Byrd Jr.

“We got it through it by the grace of god some negative some positive but we made it through,” said Boatner.

Since this hate crime the city has seen change.

The Jasper City Cemetery used to be divided by race, separated by a fence that was taken down in 1999 after standing there for over 160 years.

Former Beaumont enterprise journalist Cathy Frye was reporting when the fence came down.

"They held a ceremony in which they removed the fence. It was very moving," said Frye.

Some residents in Jasper said privately that they believe racism still divides the community.

Boatner said she has not experienced any issues with the people she spends time with.

"Everyone has their own thoughts about this and that. As long as you keep it to yourself," said Boatner.

Boatner said the bible inspired her to spread the message of love and forgiveness to honor her brother.

Boatner now takes care of her 93-year-old father James Byrd Sr. who has Alzheimer’s. Her mother, Stella Byrd, passed away in 2010.

Thursday morning at 9 a.m. a memorial bench will be installed at the Jasper County Courthouse to honor Byrd.

Afterwards the Byrd foundation will sponsor an event called "Fun Day in the Park" that will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the James Byrd Jr. memorial park off Burch St..

© 2018 KBMT