'He just vanished into thin air': Family, friends desperate to find missing Dallas man

Family and friends say they are desperate to find a Dallas man who hasn't been seen since Thursday.

A video camera captured Alan White leaving an LA Fitness on Haskell in Dallas at 5:38 a.m. He had gone there to work out.

Friends say that is the last time anyone saw or heard from him.

“And he was expected on a work call at 7 or 7:30 Thursday morning, so when he did not show up for that everybody instantly assumed that something had gone wrong,” friend Matt Davies said.

Davies was one of many people who spent the weekend searching Dallas for White's vehicle. He was driving a black Porsche Macan loaner while his car was being serviced.

His friends have no idea what may have happened.

White is married and an executive for the accounting company KPMG.

“Nobody cares about the car at this point, or the phone, or money, we just want our friend, our family member Alan to be brought home safely,” Davies said.

Alan’s brother Tim White flew in from West Virginia.

“I think the hardest part was when the flight landed at DFW and as we were sitting on the taxiway, I just kind of lost it,” Tim White said. “Because the stewardess said, 'Are you here for business or pleasure?' And I said, I kind of gave her a little overview, and I said ‘I’m really here for business I guess because I’m trying to find my brother.’”

The family hired a private investigator and Dallas police are also looking into Alan White's disappearance. The family is also working to obtain a court order to attempt to locate his cell phone.

“It’s just like he just vanished into thin air,” White said. “I feel that he is here. I feel that he’s somewhere around here. I feel that someone has him.”

The family is also offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who may have information that leads to his whereabouts.

“It’s not like for him to up and vanish,” White said. “I need my brother. He’s the last brother I have left.”