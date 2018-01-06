It's the green thumb's gripe.

"Everything's starting to curl and shrivel up and die," said gardener Peggy Mills.

"Just dried up," echoed gardener Carla Jenkins. "The color's gone out of it."

Certain flowers and plants, which should be lush and colorful this time of the year, are anything but.

Horticulturist Steve McCoy, who's worked at Archie's Gardenland in Fort Worth for 31 years, says you can blame one four-letter word for it all: Heat.

McCoy says they're getting lots of calls from gardeners wanting to know why their plants look so bad.

"We're actually getting the hot weather so much earlier than we normally do, and they're starting to wear out," he tells them.

Flowers like geraniums and petunias, which usually make it through early summer, are visibly struggling. And large-leafed plants like fig trees may be especially thirsty.

"The good news is, all is not lost," McCoy said. "Even though they look dead, they are not dead by any means."

McCoy says your plants and flowers are simply going dormant and riding out the heat wave. But there are things you can to keep them healthy in the meantime.

Make sure you’re watering regularly—and perhaps increasing watering. Just touch the soil first to ensure the plant really does need it!

Use mulch

Pay close attention to the plant’s sun/shade requirements. Shading plants during the hottest times of the days can benefit them.

If you have new plants, especially if they’re in pots, put them in the shade before the sun to get them acclimated to the hot climate.

Don’t give up! Your plants may look sad, but they’re not dead. Keep watering regularly and they’ll eventually bloom again.

"So there's still hope for mine then!" said Jenkins.

"I'm not giving up yet," Mills said.

McCoy says if the extreme heat has you feeling sorry for your garden, just know it's happening to everyone.

"Look at your neighbors' yards or your neighbors' gardens," he said. "They're in the same boat you are, if that's any consolation."

