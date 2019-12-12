GILMER, Texas — An East Texas woman is receiving an outpouring of love after a racist social media from a Gilmer businesswoman.

Ruwan Alkam took her 3-year-old to Yulefest in Gilmer last week.

"I read that it had rides, and my three-year-old son Musa, he pretty much, he lives for those rides," said Alkam, who lives less than an hour from Gilmer. "So as soon as I saw that this event had rides I jumped [at] the opportunity."

Alkam says while there, she had a wonderful time at the event, especially the people she encountered while there.

"I had such a great time at the festival, and everyone was so courteous and sweet," Alkam remembered.

While there, a Gilmer business woman snapped a photo with Alkam in it. The caption on the post said: "Look what showed up in Gilmer at the Yulefest. We have been infiltrated."

Alkam says she first saw the post while scrolling through Facebook.

"I saw that somebody had shared a post saying, talking about a woman who had posted a picture of a woman in the hijab and that she captioned it with the racist comment. And she sent it to me, and lo and behold, it was me. It was a photo of me," Alkam explained. "I was just shocked that somebody would go out of their way to take a photo of me, without my consent, and then post a really nasty comment along with it."

Alkam says while the post upset her, it is the first instance of someone being racist towards her because of her hijab.

"I mean, you know, sometimes people would make like snide remarks or just dirty looks or any and stuff like that, but no one has like been blatantly racist to me at all," Alkam said.

Brandy Ferrer, a Gilmer business owner and chairwoman of this year's Yulefest, was outraged by the post. She says the post does not represent the people of Gilmer.

"We want everybody here," Ferrer said "We don't care about race or religion or nationality. And we wanted everybody to be able to enjoy it."

Ferrer says she and other business owners are making plans to show their support for Alkam and anyone else who were offended by the post.

"We wanted to band together to show this family and everyone that we want you here, and this is not our viewpoint. This is not how we feel," Ferrer explained. "We want people to feel comfortable here. We want you to come and enjoy our community."

Already, several people in the Gilmer community have come together to donate gifts for Alkam's family.

Alkam says she is humbled by the outpouring of support from those in the Gilmer community.

"On my post, I had stated that I felt afraid to go out, and I didn't want that my boys to ever be exposed to this kind of racism again," Alkam said. "But honestly, I just don't have that fear anymore after getting all of these comments and everyone, all around me, everyone in my community and people all over the world have just been so supportive and standing by me and defending me. And when you see that there's no way you can feel fear, when you just feel that safe with everyone around you, defending you and standing by your side."

CBS 19 unsuccessfully tried to reach out to the woman who made the original post. Her Facebook account has been deactivated and her business was closed Wednesday.

Alkam says while she was upset at the post, she wants others to not turn to hate themselves against the woman.

"I don't feel like that woman deserves so much hate that she's receiving," Alkam said. "I mean, people make mistakes. I'm sure she really regrets it right now."

Alkam and her family are currently working on a community event that will focus on educating people about different backgrounds and cultures.