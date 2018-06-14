A former Houston doctor has been charged with capital murder in a heartbreaking sexual assault and strangulation case nearly 30 years ago in Dallas.

George Guo

George Guo, 56, was arrested Wednesday in Houston, where he lives, according to the Dallas County district attorney's office.

Dr. Katherine Bascone died in February from a brain injury she suffered when she was sexually assaulted and strangled on June 19, 1988, when she was 28, the district attorney's office said.

Bascone suffered an anoxic brain injury, which left her blind, confined to a bed and needing nursing care the rest of her life.

After she died in hospice care in February, the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide, listing her cause of death as the brain injury, according to the district attorney's office.

Guo has a prior criminal history but had never been charged in the Bascone case.

Previous case

In 1991, Guo was convicted on a burglary of a habitation charge for breaking into the apartment of a 19-year-old SMU student. Police broke down the door and caught Guo beginning to sexually assault the woman, according to the district attorney's office.

Guo had a ski mask, mace, screwdrivers, a class cutter, condoms and multiple syringes filled with "hospital grade" sedatives in his possession, the district attorney's office said.

In 1999, he was caught breaking into a home in a Houston suburb and later convicted of intent to commit sexual assault of a juvenile girl.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison and required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He was released from prison in 2013.

