AUSTIN – Ever wonder how police come up with sketches of the suspects they're looking for?

Our sister station KVUE sat down with a Central Texas artist behind some of the most recent images in the Greater Austin area.

Jorge Molina, a Texas Ranger forensic artist, is the artist who drew the suspects involved in a Round Rock assault case in May and a Cedar Park robbery case in June. Molina said he’s just one of three full-time forensic artists in the state, helping turn a victim's description into someone police can actually identify and arrest.

Molina’s drawings begin when he interviews the victim or witness.

"Under what circumstances were they viewing the suspect,” said Molina. “Was it at a distance? Was it under good lighting was it under poor lighting?”

These are some of the questions he asks victims or witnesses about a suspect and it's more than just asking the obvious.

“I'm not just asking what the suspect looks like,” said Molina. “I’m asking the victim or the witness to place themselves in that space, in that time, in that moment when they saw the suspect."

Molina then also has the witness look through a catalog of facial features.

“They're kind of looking at the overall shape of the face and as they go through different sections of the catalog then they'll focus on different features,” said Molina.

Once he has a rough sketch, Molina scans it and creates a digital image. He said it helps him adjust and enhance the facial features. Molina said this is a collaborative effort, all in the hopes that police can catch the bad guy and help victims in the process.

“This process is empowering in a way because it gives the victim or witness the opportunity to take an active role in the investigation,” said Molina.

Molina said from start to finish, it can take up to three hours to draw each suspect.

