Erica Gillum becomes first woman to be sworn in as Hempstead's mayor

Newly elected Hempstead Mayor Erica Gillum was sworn in by her father, who was Hempstead's first Black mayor.

HEMPSTEAD, Texas — The city of Hempstead has a new mayor and she's making history as the first woman to be sworn in.

"It's a lot to take in," newly elected Hempstead Mayor Erica Gillum said.

On Monday, Gillum became the first Black female mayor of Hempstead.

"It hasn't sunk in quite yet," Gillum said.

In Hempstead, history has a way of repeating itself. In April of 1984, Leroy Singleton was sworn in as the town's first Black mayor.

"It had its ups and downs," Singleton said. "When you're dealing with personalities and you're dealing with racism, it's a new animal out there."

Singleton showed up to pass the baton to Gillum.

"It's an honor to have that legacy and to carry that forward," Gillum said.

It's a legacy that runs in the family. Singleton is Gillum's dad. Thirty-eight years ago, she watched her father become Hempstead's first Black mayor. On Monday, May 16, 2022, Singleton watched his daughter follow in his footsteps.