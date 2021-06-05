ERCOT to test emergency system Wednesday evening

HOUSTON — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas plans to test its emergency system Wednesday evening as part of its summer preparation activities.
Starting at 7 p.m., notifications will be sent to:
- ERCOT Twitter
- ERCOT mobile app
- ERCOT EmergencyAlerts e-mail distribution list
- ERCOT.com home page
- Operation Messages and Public Notices on ERCOT.com
ERCOT says during a potential grid event, it uses the automated notification system to send timely communications through these channels directly from the control room. For more information on the test, click here.