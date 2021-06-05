x
ERCOT to test emergency system Wednesday evening

Starting at 7 p.m., notifications will be sent to ERCOT's Twitter, mobile app and website.

HOUSTON — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas plans to test its emergency system Wednesday evening as part of its summer preparation activities.

Starting at 7 p.m., notifications will be sent to:

ERCOT says during a potential grid event, it uses the automated notification system to send timely communications through these channels directly from the control room. For more information on the test, click here.

