New ERCOT CEO aims to restore public trust in power grid

Pablo Vegas started in his new role Oct. 1

HOUSTON — The new leader of Texas power grid manager ERCOT answered reporters’ questions for the first time Thursday in his role as CEO.

Pablo Vegas is a veteran utility executive who becomes ERCOT’s first permanent chief executive since former CEO Bill Magness was fired in the wake of the historic winter storm in February 2021. The near-collapse of the grid during the days-long deep freeze left hundreds dead and millions of Texans in the dark.

Vegas said much progress has been made since the disaster and the grid’s performance during this summer’s record-breaking demand for power is proof those measures are working.

“We continue to be tested, we continue to pass those tests,” Vegas said. “That’s how we rebuild the trust and the faith in the reliability of the electric grid.”

Since the historic winter storm, Texas legislators passed numerous energy reform laws with the goal of a more resilient and reliable grid.

“The weatherization efforts we have made have had a real impact,” Vegas said. “We are bringing resources online earlier so that there’s always cushion and reserves available should something change in the conditions of the grid at any point in time.”

But Vegas is also taking on a lengthy to-do list in his new role. That includes replacing ERCOT’s aging power generation fleet, adding more transmission lines and redesigning the electricity market to keep power generation companies in Texas while keeping Texans’ power bills down.

They are challenges that the Public Utility Commission in betting on Vegas to lead the way.